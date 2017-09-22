Fans of Yakshagana — a folk art where devotion blends with culture — were left angry and fuming after controversy over a lip-lock scene broke out a few days ago in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

A video in which the two artistes are seen engaging in a kissing gesture spread like wildfire and drew criticism from followers of the traditional art form.

Adka Rakesh Rai and Prashanth Shetty Nelliyadi are at the centre of the controversy: They were enacting the roles of Jayantha and Sushame — husband and wife — in Rama Karunya "prasanga" when the incident was recorded.

The event was held at Hogenadu near Mangaluru on September 16.

However, Rakesh Rai has since clarified that he did not kiss his co-star and rather tried to pass on a message that he had got from the Yakshagana Bhagavatar — the narrator.

Speaking to a Kannada TV channel, he said: "I was little late to the event that day. I did my make-up in the car itself and joined the troupe in a hurry. As we were running short of time, the Bhagavatar informed me that we should wrap up the play at the earliest. I needed to pass on the message to my co-star Prashanth Shetty, who played the character of my wife (Sushame),"

He added: "During that romantic scene, I was closer to him and decided to tell him the message. In that split-second I tried to hide our faces to avoid people noticing me conveying something to my co-star. This video has been doctored and projected as if we were engaged in a lip-lock."

Adka Rakesh Rai and Prashanth Shetty Nelliyadi are part of a troupe in Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Yakshagaana Dashavatara Mandali, popularly known as Kateel Mela.