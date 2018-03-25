A junior college professor in Ghatkopar, Mumbai was arrested after he had allegedly asked a 16-year-old girl to give him a kiss in return for additional marks on a subject.

The class 11 student had reportedly failed in an exam that she had recently written. The 35-year-old professor on seeing the girl's plight sought sexual favors by asking her to give him a kiss following which he would ensure that she passed the subject, the Hindu reported.

Although the girl did not confide in anyone about the incident that took place March 8, she eventually revealed the same to her parents a few days later. "The student, however, was disturbed for several days and ultimately confided in her parents. They decided to approach the police after consulting a few friends" a police official was quoted by the Hindu as saying.

According to the police, the student declined the professor's request and had left his office immediately.

After the police took the girl's statement on the incident, the authorities got hold of the teacher and took him into custody for interrogation.

The worrisome parents of students from the same junior college had gathered outside the Pant Nagar police station by then. The police had assured them that strict action would be taken against the professor following which they were dispersed.

The Pant Nagar police arrested the college professor under sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"We have arrested the accused and booked him for outraging a woman's modesty under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act." Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) was quoted by Hindu as saying.

In a similar incident, a school teacher from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu was arrested February 14 after he had proposed to a class VIII girl on Valentine's Day. The 43-year old teacher presented the student with a rose in front of her classmates. He was booked under the POCSO Act.