In the past couple of years, Indian television shows have got over the stereotypical saas-bahu drama and the conservative content it had been offering. Now, with more young viewers, TV shows are pushing its limits and going to any length for Television Rating Points (TRPs). One of the biggest barriers that it has broken is regarding the kissing scenes on screen.

On the Kiss Day 2018 (Tuesday, February 13), which is being celebrated by lovers across the world as a part of Valentine's Week, let us take a look at some of the best on-screen kisses on Indian television.

Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan:

Parth became the youth icon after he played the role of angry young man Manik Malhotra in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. His much-hyped on-screen kissing scene with Niti aka Nandini gave him the name "kissing king" among fans.

Rajeev Khandelwal-Kritika Kamra in Reporters:

Although Rajeev Khandelwal and Kritika Kamra's show Reporters didn't live up to viewers' expectation, the sensuous and unexpected kissing scene of the two triggered a lot of controversies.

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Aache Lagte Hai:

It was quite a brave move by TV Zarina Ekta Kapoor to experiment with the intimate lovemaking scene between Ram and Sakshi, who played the roles of Ram and Priya in top-rated show Bade Aache Lagte Hai. Although kiss created the maximum hype as the viewers had been longing to see the characters getting intimate, the scene, however, negatively affected the TRPs.

Ekta had revealed that the numbers dipped the day Ram and Priya's hot lovemaking scene was aired. "Before the lip lock scene we were rating 6 and 5 and suddenly after the scene the show's TRP went down to 2. However, the same episode on digital platform locked 10 lakh views. Showing the lovemaking scene of Ram and Sakshi in Bade Acche Lagte Hain was my biggest mistake."

Madhura Naik-Aasma Badar in MTV Big F:

This is undoubtedly one of the most erotic, bold scenes that Indian viewers have ever seen on TV. Many eyebrows were raised when Madhura and Aasma lip-locked in MTV Big F.

Roopal Tyagi and Ankit Gera in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke:

The hot lip-locking scene between Roopal and Ankit became the talk of the town. The two actors also impressed their fans by making them believe that they are no less than the Bollywood actors when it comes to kissing onscreen.

Karan Kundra-Saanvi Talwar in Yeh Karan Aa Gaye Hum:

Karan broke millions of hearts when he passionately kissed Saanvi on Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum.