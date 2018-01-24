It was on Wednesday, January 24, that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary finally announced their engagement on social media.

The news hasn't come as a surprise given that fans were aware of their relationship even though the duo had always refrained from speaking about their affair.

Prince Yuvika Narula: Yes, the couple is officially engaged! Here are all the details [Photo]

While admirers of the couple are relieved that Prince and Yuvika have admitted their love for each other, seems like Prince's co-contestant from Bigg Boss 9 Kishwer Merchantt isn't quite happy about it.

Commenting on Prince's post about his engagement, Kishwer wrote: "Wow...chalo insta se pata toh chala...thank u bhaiya @yuvikachaudhary @princenarula (sic)."

Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchantt disappointed with Luv Tyagi; commoners' fans troll actress

Going by her tweet, it seems Prince's sister wasn't aware of the couple's plans of getting engaged and so is upset with the two lovebirds.

Kishwer, her husband Suyyash Rai, Prince and Yuvika had participated in Bigg Boss 9 and since then they are very close to each other. Kishwer and Prince had shared a beautiful bond of brother and sister even when they were locked inside the house.

Announcing the engagement news, Prince wrote on Instagram: "Thanku baby thanku so much still can't sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life#engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love#life#hugs#thanku god #waheguru#blessed [sic]."

And Yuvika shared her happiness by writing: "Can't believe this just happened love u beba #forlife❤ thank u for asking me .. for holding my hand.. for believing in us.. for being my partner for forever n beyond.... cheers to US .... to new beginnings.. n to a lifetime of love n memories.. Forever yours.. always ♥️ #engaged@princenarula [sic]."