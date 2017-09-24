Bigg Boss 9 fame Kishwer Merchant recently lashed out at Rashmi Sharma productions, one of the biggest production houses in the TV industry, for allegedly replacing her in the show Savitri Devi College & Hospital without giving her prior notice.

Speaking to International Business Times India over the phone, Kishwer went on to allege that the producers were quite unsympathetic to her and even did not allow her to take up other work. "They really tortured the hell out of me and didn't even let me take up another work. I was missing out my other work also. Even though my foot was injured, I used to go for the shoots," the actress said referring to a fracture on her foot inflicted while working out in a gym a few days ago.

Kishwer said she was so fed up with the way things headed and had asked them to get her replaced as she was unable to take up any other work. But the team didn't allow her to do that too, she claimed.

"When last month (August) I told them that I want to be replaced in the show because they had blocked my work completely. They used to shoot for my part for 5 days only in contrary to my contract where it is mentioned that they would be shooting for 25 days in a month. They also wanted me shoot after 9 o' clock for which I wasn't ready. So I started taking up other work where I used to inform them 15 days in advance about my unavailability for those two days of shoot. But they were so reluctant to make even these simple adjustments for me saying it was not possible for them," Kishwer said adding that she only shot for two days in the month of August.

Kishwer was furious to hear about her replacement news from some of her friends in the industry. She vented her anger in her long Instagram post. She also vowed not to work with the production company currently headed by Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar. The actress has blamed both of them for ignoring her queries from time to time.

Despite her injury, Kishwer had travelled to shoot for her part in Naigaon to make sure it did not hamper the schedule. But little did she know that Shaggir Khan, the casting director of the show, was looking for her replacement at that time. The actress said she was kept completely in the dark about the developments.

A little note for The worst production house ever !! @msrashmi2002_ .. read it !!! @colorstv #savitridevicollegeandhospital @savitridevicollegendhospital @savitridevi.collegeandhospital @savitridevi_collegeandhospital A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

Kishwer's husband Suyyash Rai also came out in support of his wife and shared the post with a note shaming the production house for not respecting their actors.