Director Sharan Koppisetty's Telugu movie Kirrak Party starring Nikhil Siddharth, Simran Pareenja and Samyuktha Hegde has received positive reviews from the audiences.

Kirrak Party is a remake of Rakshit Shetty's 2016 hit Kannada film Kirik Party. It is a romantic comedy set in college campus backdrop. Ramabrahmam Sunkara has produced the movie under the banner AK Entertainments. The movie has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2.32 hours.

Kirrak Party movie story: Krishna (Nikhil Siddharth) is an engineering first-year student, who falls in love with final year student Meera (Simran Pareenja). Meera is a daughter of a police officer and a writer of a book on sex workers' life. She gets close to Krishna and they become good friends. As the story progresses, she dies after accidentally falling from the window of her hostel room. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Nikhil Siddharth has delivered a good performance, which is the highlight of Kirrak Party. Simran Pareenja and Samyuktha Hegde have done good jobs and their chemistry with the hero is good. Rakendu Mouli, Viva Raghav, Brahmaji, Hanumanthe Gowda and Raghu Karumanchi have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Kirrak Party has good production values and Ajaneesh Loknath's songs and background score, Advaitha Gurumurthy's beautiful picturization and Chandoo Mondeti's dialogues are the main attractions on the technical front, say the filmgoers.

Kirrak Party movie review live updates: We bring to you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter.

Baradwaj Rangan @baradwajrangan

"You can't take your eyes off screen because there's not one lazy shot... There's a separate essay to be written on how these films use slo-mo to shape our viewing experience"

Watch Kirrak Party official trailer here