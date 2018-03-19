Director Sharan Koppisetty's Kirrak Party witnessed a decent collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend (3 days). The movie marks another hit in young star Nikhil Siddharth's career. The movie also stars Simran Pareenja and Samyuktha Hegde

Kirrak Party is an official remake of 2016 hit Kannada film Kirik Party. Its promos had grabbed eyeballs of many people. The makers of the film spent a lot on its promotions. The advance booking for the campus romantic comedy was good.

The Sharan Koppisetty directorial opened to a fantastic response on Friday. Kirrak Party collected Rs 4.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It went on to become the biggest opener for Nikhil Siddharth, beating the records of his previous releases.

The audience's positive word of mouth helped the movie's collection remain rock-steady on Saturday and Sunday. The critics also gave good ratings for the movie.

As per early estimates, Kirrak Party has collected approximately Rs 10.50 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The film is estimated to have earned Rs 5.25 crore for its distributors in three days.

Made on a small budget, Kirrak Party earned Rs 10 crore from its theatrical rights and Rs 5 crore from its satellite, DVD and digital rights. The film has recovered over 50 percent of the investments to its distributors. The movie is expected to return the remaining amount in the coming days.

Nikhil Siddharth is all thrilled with the huge response for Kirrak Party. He threw a party for the film unit on Sunday night. After the party, the actor shared a photo and wrote, "After 3 days of Super Run at the BOX OFFICE... It's time for the Boys to do KIRRAK PARTYYY... This success belongs to every person who took time to watch the film Love u Soo much. "

Nikhil Siddharth is visiting various theatres in Hyderabad on March 19 to thank the fans for their support. He tweeted, "The Kirrak Party team and me will be at the HYD CITY THEATRES today Catch us for a quick selfie Shanti Theatre morning show.. Bramharamba Matinee... Evening shows all the multiplexes from prasads to Pvr to Inox cuuuuuuu."