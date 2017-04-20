Three defeats in a row have punctured the great start the Kings XI Punjab made to their IPL 2017 campaign, and it doesn't get any easier as Glenn Maxwell's side host the in-form Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

What will work in Kings XI's favour, though, is the fact that this Indian Premier League game will be played in Indore, the venue where they have won both their games of the season so far.

Kings XI started IPL 2017 in impressive fashion, winning their first two games, both of which were played in their "home" ground at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

This game against the Mumbai Indians will be their final one before they shift their base to their usual home in Mohali, so KXIP will want to sign off from Indore on a high.

To do that, they need to sort out their batting, especially the overseas players. So far, Hashim Amla hasn't really played a man-that-is-awesome innings, and neither has David Miller or Eoin Morgan.

Glenn Maxwell finished the two matches that KXIP have won in IPL 2017 impressively, but in the next three away games, the skipper could not quite find his usual touch.

Maybe Indore will wake the Kings XI Punjab again, because if they don't, the Mumbai Indians will run all over them.

Along with KKR, MI have been the most impressive team in IPL 2017, winning four of their first five matches. Thanks to that record, it is the best start MI have ever made in ten IPL seasons, so the force is certainly with them at the moment.

The Mumbai Indians are one of the few teams whose lineup looks settled.

They know who the openers are, who comes in at No.3, No.4 and who the finishers are with the bat. Everyone seems to revel in their particular roles as well.

In the bowling also, there is a certain synergy, which the opposition teams haven't been able to trip up.

So, Kings XI Punjab have a really difficult task ahead of them. They need to find a way to stop the formidable Mumbai Indians batting lineup, while also making sure their own batsmen go slam-bang against the MI bowlers.

