The latest edition of the much awaited Kingfisher Calendar 2018 is out and it's sizzling hot like every year. Shot by ace photographer Atul Kasbekar in the beautiful shores of Croatia, the 2018 calendar features four models.

Priyanka Moodley is a renowned model and has worked with many prominent designers like Manish Malhotra and Rebecca Dewan. In Kingfisher Calendar 2018, she has been featured sporting a yellow-blue monokini.

Model Ishika Sharma too donned a bikini. According to Times Now, Ishika, who hails from London, has worked for several magazines.

Model and actor Priyanka Karunakaran, who hails from Kerala, is captured in a red monokini. Priyanka has acted in a few films. Her role in web series Bisht Please gained her a lot of popularity.

Model Mitali Rannorey is seen sporting a multicoloured swimwear. Mitali, a Marathi model, earned reputation in the international industry by walking the ramp for popular designers across the world.

Check out other hot photos of these models from Kingfisher Calendar 2018:

Talking about why he picked Croatia, Atul said CN Traveller: "It seemed like the right fit after its recent rise as a tourist destination." His team shot at the old fishing port of Rovinj, the 13th-century resort-town of Opatija, a group of 14 tiny islands called Brijuni and other charming locations across Croatia.

While Kingfisher Calendar has been shot in several countries, when asked if he does have a favourite, the celebrity photographer said: "Mykonos. I haven't experienced a light like that anywhere. It's a work of art."