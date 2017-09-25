Hong Jong Hyun, the South Korean actor popularly known for his character as Wang Rin in the MBC historical drama The King Loves, seems to be a secret admirer of EXO member Byun Baekhyun.

The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo star had a lot of good things to say about his co-star of the SBS historical drama in one of his recent interviews. The 27-year-old actor described the young Korean heartthrob and K-Pop idol as a "perfectionist."

"It was the first time I thought a guy was cute. Now I know why he has so much popularity. I noticed this later, but on set, he was always smiling and playing around, but he's actually quite the perfectionist. He's a friend who practised a lot. Even though it was his first time, he did well. The two of us get along well," Jong Hyun told Star1News.

Many of the Korean drama lovers also agreed with The King Loves star and stated that the 25-year-old EXO member inspired them to follow his music band. "Hong Jong Hyun is so sweet! The reason why I love EXO so much now is because of Baekhyun. When I saw him in Scarlet Heart Ryeo, I started to watch him and his group...and now I am an EXOL," wrote a Kdrama fan.

현아 첫방잘해~ @baekhyunee_exo A post shared by 홍종현 (@hjonghyun) on Aug 18, 2016 at 6:28am PDT

"I also became an EXO-L because of him... I did not know his real name so I searched him in Google... I searched "Wang Eun" ... then a new EXO-L was born," commented another admirer of the South Korean-Chinese boy band.

While Baekhyun was busy impressing his Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo co-star with his playful nature and attractive looks, his teammate Sehun surprised his followers across the globe with a special sign to express his love for them.

During the nine-member groups' live onstage performance at the Dream Concert, the EXO member showcased the L sign, symbolising the boy band's fan group called EXO L, reported Koreaboo.