The King Loves, an MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 5 and 6 next Monday, July 24, at 10 pm KST. These episodes could feature troubled moments for lead characters.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a crown prince named Wang Won. His character is described as an ambitious and cruel ruler with charming good looks. The character is being played by Reply 1997 actor Im Si Wan.

The female lead is being portrayed by The K2 star Im Yoon Ah. Her name is Eun San and she is the daughter of Eun Young Baek, the wealthiest person in town. Her life turns upside down after a horrific incident and she lives undercover.

Also read: Here's everything to know about Ruler: Master Of The Mask season 2

As the story moves forward, Eun San gets entangled in a love triangle with the crown prince and his close friend, Wang Rin. Actor Hong Jong Hyun of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo fame plays the role of Wang Rin. He is straight forward and refined man with elegant personality.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch The King Loves episodes 5 and 7 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first four episodes online here.

The Korean period drama has already received rave viewers from the viewers. Many of them have praised the cast members. A section of fans is also looking forward to the thrilling story that will eventually have several unexpected plot twists.

"I love the characters playfulness," wrote a viewer on a streaming site. Shortly, another viewer commented, "I am loving this drama...please let it be awesome from here on and forever!" A few of the fans, like Hana, discussed the female lead, as she wrote, "I hope yoona's character is gonna stay strong and independent just as she is now."

Watch the trailer for episodes 5 and 6 of The King Loves below: