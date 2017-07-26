The King Loves, the MBC historical drama also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 9 and 10 next Monday, July 31, at 10 pm KST. These episodes are likely to feature the love triangle between Eun San, Wang Won and Wang Rin.

While the Crown Prince has already expressed his feelings for the female to his close friend and bodyguard, Hong Jong Hyun's character is yet to open up about his feelings for Eun Young Baek's daughter to his childhood friend.

Since the Korean period drama is roughly based on a novel of the same name, the viewers are speculating that Im Yoon Ah's character will fall in love with the Crown Prince's friend and it could be the beginning of a rivalry between the two friends.

Check out some of the interesting fan theories below:

The girl will love the king but due to their circumstance and politics she will end up with the second lead there are no happy ending for the TOP in historical settings indeed.

I have heard that she will end up with the 2nd lead like in scarlet heart

I really hope the TV series will have a different ending than the novel

Meanwhile, the promo shows a rivalry between the two male leads and troubled moments for the female protagonist. The clip shows Wang Rin telling Wang Won that he is in love with Eun San. "How is it that you are looking at another man in front of me? How can you think of another man in front of me?" the Crown Prince asks the female lead in the footage.

The video also shows Eun San being arrested by the soldiers and the crown prince reaching out for her help. "Tell them to hurry and open up the path. I have come to like a woman for the first time in my life," he says.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch The King Loves episodes 9 and 10 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first eight episodes online here.

Watch the trailer below: