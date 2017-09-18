The King Loves, a MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 37 and 38 this Wednesday, September 18, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably feature the demise of Wang Rin.

The childhood friend and bodyguard of Wang Won collapsed on the ground after he had a fight with his friend in the shocking cliffhanger of episode 36. The young warrior seems to have decided to sacrifice his life for the crown prince.

But the male Protagonist doesn't know why his long time friend chose to die in his hand. He could get the answer in the upcoming episodes. The promo shows him receiving a message from the young warrior.

The video begins by featuring a conversation between Wang Won and Eun San. When the female lead asks the crown prince why did he wave his sword and injure Wang Rin, he tries to justify his action by saying that it was to stop his rival from attacking him.

The footage then shows the male protagonist receiving a letter of his childhood friend. After reading the letter he realises his mistake and regrets. In the letter, Wang Rin says that he deserves to die because he dared to like the person the crown prince was planning to marry.

The video also hints at the demise of Eun San. She meets Song In and confronts him shortly before drinking something, probably a poisonous tea. The female lead wishes good luck to the crown prince towards the end of the clip. Will Wang Won fail to protect his loved ones?

Click here to watch The King Loves episodes 37 and 38 live online tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.