The King Loves, a MBC historical drama series that is also known as The King In Love, returns with episodes 35 and 36 this Tuesday, September 12, at 10 pm KST.

Wang Won already knows that female antagonist has teamed up with Song In and she could do anything against Princess Wonseong and him. He was shocked to hear the demise of his mother from Eunuch Kim in the previous episodes.

Although the Crown Prince was planning to give some time to Wang Rin to understand the male antagonist and his evil intentions, he may not wait any longer to strike back against his rivals. The promo has already hinted at the bloodshed in the palace.

The video shows Eun San pleading the male protagonist to put down his sword and stop killing people. She might promise him to stay by his side for the rest of her life and it might provoke Wang Rin to move against his childhood friend.

"Tell me your plan. You said you would make me king. You must have a plan," Wang Rin tells Song In in the footage. The clip then shows Wang Won informing the female that he will pretend not to know her feeling for Wang Rin.

The video also hints at the demise of King Chungnyeol. He was very weak and had asked Wang Rin to save his life. Even the Queen mother knew that the King does not have much time left. "If you can, cut me down and become king," Wang Won challenges his friend towards the end of the promo.

Click here to watch The King Loves episodes 35 and 36 live online tonight at 10 pm KST on MBC. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.