The King Loves, a MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 29 and 30 next Monday, September 4, at 10 pm KST. The episodes will revolve around the love triangle between Wang Won, Eun San and Wang Rin.

The Crown Prince never expected Song In to make his next evil move so quickly. His childhood friend, who is also his personal bodyguard, was not by his side. So, he was unable to stop Ok Boo Yong from killing Eun Young Baek.

The merchant died inside the Wolseong Palace while waiting for Princess Wonseong. He was planning to get the Queen Mother's permission for a royal marriage of his daughter with Minister Wang Young's third son.

Since Wang Rin is with Song In's lackey Moo Suk, he could misunderstand Wang Won and decide to move against him. The male antagonist and his people are good at manipulating things. Will Wang Rin reveal his dark side in the upcoming episodes?

The promo shows Wang Rin getting involved in a heated argument with Wang Won. When the Crown Prince assures his childhood friend that he will take care of everything, the third master refuses to accept the offer. "But I can't trust you! I will take care of that person. I plan to leave with the lady," he says.

The video then features the Queen mother asking her loyal servant to imprison or kill Wang Rin. "Drag him to me before the Crown Prince catches wind of it. You may kill him too," she says. The footage also hints at King Chungnyeol's plans to make Wang Rin the Crown Prince.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch The King Loves episodes 29 and 30 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first 28 episodes online here.