The King Loves, a MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 21 and 22 next Monday, August 21, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably focus on the rivalry between Wang Won and King Chungnyeol.

The Crown Prince was forced to use his powers against the King. He has no plans to claim the throne, but he wants to protect his friends at any cost. So he could do anything to stop his father from harming Wang Rin and Eun San.

In order to stop his father from harming the female lead and the bodyguard, the crown prince might team up with Princess Wonseong and use highly trained fighters against the palace guards. Although he may succeed in his first move, the male protagonist might face some unexpected challenges in the upcoming episodes.

The promo shows a group of soldiers attacking the female lead and she has a near death experience. "May he remain peaceful and healthy for a long time. Relay those words to him," says Eun San before collapsing on the ground.

Shortly, the Crown Prince receives the bad news and he could immediately plan his next move against King Chungnyeol. It remains to be seen if he will manage to defeat Song In and his followers.

Meanwhile, the promo also features a conversation between Wang Won and Wang Rin that hints at the beginning of a rivalry between the two. When the bodyguard asks the Crown Prince, "Did you ask her? Whether she will stay by your side?" he replies, "I did ask her."

"What will you do if she says no?" the bodyguard curiously asks the Crown Prince and he calmly replies, "That can't be helped. I told you, I can't be without her."

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch The King Loves episodes 21 and 22 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first 20 episodes online here.