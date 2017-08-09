MBC historical drama The King Loves also known The King In Love will be back with episodes 17 and 18 next Monday, August 17, at 10pm KST. These episodes will continue to focus on the love triangle between Wang Rin, Eun San and Wang Won.

The fans are already confused about the relationship between the Crown Prince, his childhood friend and the lady they love. While some viewers are looking forward to the female lead's wedding with the Crown Prince, a section of fans are also hoping to see her with his bodyguard.

"I have to give it to the crown prince in here. I feel bad about all the deception that surrounded him. But still, I think San should be with Rin. And it would not be bad if the crown prince ends up with Rin's sister. They look good actually," stated a viewer.

"I am going to die if WON ends up alone...I was feeling for Rin but man! Won has a sad life, horrible parents and too many enemies BUT he is still trying his best... him ending up alone tears my heart a little bit more," wrote another fan of the Korean period drama.

If fan theories are to be believed, Wang Rin will turn to the dark side after Wang Won chooses Eun San as his Crown Princess. "How can Rin deceive crown prince he told him to stop the marriage without telling him that San is the one who is getting married I am starting to hate him he always deceive won," stated a viewer.

Meanwhile, the promo teases a rivalry between the Crown Prince and his childhood friend. The male leads fight with each other shortly after the female lead reveals her identity. "I will take on any punishment you name," the female lead says in the footage.

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch The King Loves episodes 17 and 18 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first eight episodes online here.