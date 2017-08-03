The King Loves, an MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, will be back with episodes 13 and 14 next Monday, August 7, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably feature the complicated relationship between Wang Jeon and Eun San.

The male antagonist did not have to really work hard for exposing the real identity of So Ah. With the help of Song In, Wang Rin's elder brother came to know that Eun Young Baek faked the identity of his daughter from everyone.

In order to prevent the golden opportunity slipping from his hands, Yoon Jong Hoon's character went straight to the wealthy nobleman's house with a marriage proposal. The second son of Wang Young did not just discuss a grant wedding, but also threatened the merchant.

Also read School 2017 episode 7 preview

The only person who knows about Wang Jeon's evil moves is his own younger brother Wang Rin. He will surely try everything to stop Eun San from getting married to his sibling. Although he has a crush on her, he is happier to see her with Wang Won.

So it remains to be seen how the male leads defeat the evil characters who are planning to assassinate King Chungnyeol and claim the throne. According to the male antagonist and his supports, the Crown Prince is not eligible to sit on the throne mainly because he does not belong to a pure Goryeo family.

The promo for episodes 13 and 14 features a showdown between Wang Rin and his elder brother. While the Crown Prince's childhood friend confronts his brother for creating problems for the ruling family, Song In interferes and tries to convince him.

The video also shows Eun San preparing for her wedding with the male antagonist. Will Wang Won seek Princess Wonseong's help to stop the wedding?

To find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple and their loved ones, watch The King Loves episodes 9 and 10 next Monday at 10 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first eight episodes online here.

Watch the trailer below: