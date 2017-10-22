Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho... to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai (It is a saying that if you really desire something from your heart... then the whole universe will work towards getting you that). This dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om turned into a reality for cancer patient Aruna PK when her wish of meeting King Khan of Bollywood came true through social media.

Aruna, who was diagnosed with third stage ovarian cancer in February 2011, had recently expressed her desire to meet SRK over social media. Soon, netizens started tweeting out request messages to SRK and they were successful in grabbing his attention. SRK later took to social media to send a message to Aruna through his fan page.

"I'm made to understand through your son Akshat and daughter Priyanka that you are fighting with an illness. I want to say this that me, my whole family, all our friends whoever knows about you, we are praying for your wellness," Shah Rukh Khan said in the video.

"You are a very strong lady Aruna, I know your gusto, your will, your happiness that you have shared with your loved ones. I can tell that you have the strength to fight this illness and with our prayers and your strength you will get well very soon."

"I just want to say that your children Akshat and Priyanka love you... they are really hoping you get well soon and I know their prayers will be answered," he added.

Talking about Aruna's wish, Shah Rukh Khan said: "You are in a state where meeting you is perhaps not a possibility. I know this for a fact, with the positivity that you carry around that you will get well soon and we will meet very soon."

Shah Rukh Khan also expressed his desire to have a telephonic conversation with Aruna after doctor's permissions.

Aruna's children Akshat and Priyanka were overwhelmed to receive Shah Rukh Khan's response to their request and thanked him for making their mom's dream come true on Twitter.

Thank you @iamsrk for the video & the phone call. You made @Arunapk57 smile a big smile through her oxygen mask! #grateful #SRKMeetsAruna — Priyanka (@priyankakhot) October 20, 2017

Thank you so much @iamsrk, the first thing is off her bucket list!

God bless you, sir.@Arunapk57 #SRKmeetsAruna — Akshat Khot (@akshatkhot) October 20, 2017

SRK surely is the King of Hearts.

(With IANS inputs)