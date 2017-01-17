Japanese anime film Kimi No Na Wa (Your Name) has become the highest-grossing anime film ever. Since its release last year, the romantic anime film has been doing quite well in box office worldwide and also in Japan.

Also read: Ghost in the Shell new trailer arriving this week; where to watch it first

The movie's gross collection has crossed over $290 million in the international box office. It earned $192.5 million at the Japanese box office and has become the third highest grossing film of all time in Japan. The film has officially outgrossed Spirited Away, which was the most successful anime film in Japanese History grossing $289 million worldwide.

In China box office, the anime film has collected more than it did in Japan. Apparently, it is a huge success in China as it grossed $81 million in total. It has become the highest grossing Japanese film in China. In the UK box office, the film has grossed £383,543 to date.

Directed by Makoto Shinkai, Kimi No Na Wa revolves around two complete strangers, Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana. Two high school students living very different lives in two separate cities. One fine morning, Mitsuha wakes up in Taki's body, and he in her's. The two start adjusting to their lives while earching for the other. When a connection forms, will distance be the only thing that keep them apart?

Kimi No Na Wa was released in Japan on August 26, 2016. The movie was opened in China on December 2, 2016. It has been nominated for the Best Animated Feature at the upcoming 89th Academy Awards along with some strong contenders including Moana, Zootopia.