Danish Inventor Peter Madsen admits to dismembering Kim Wall, but denies killing her. He says she died of carbon monoxide poisoning when a month earlier he says she died from being hit in the head with a hatch cover. Officials are still doing autopsies on her body to find the cause of death.
Kim Wall murder suspect admits dismembering body, still denies murder
- October 31, 2017 09:18 IST
