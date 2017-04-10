Kim Sharma is in news for reports of her husband Ali Punjani leaving her for another woman, and she now being bankrupt. The former actress has now responded to the buzz, and called it all "rubbish."

It was reported that Kim's Kenya-based businessman husband Ali abandoned her after falling in love with another lady. She has reportedly been in Mumbai for the past one month, and is facing financial difficulties.

On Monday, Kim took to Twitter and reacted to the buzz. "When you spend the weekend raging at #Coldplay and come back to find out you're 'penniless'," she tweeted. Her second tweet said, "I can't wrap my head around all these different angles and 'groundbreaking' details everyone seems to know so much about." "Straight from the horse's mouth – There is much ado about nothing. Next," she concluded with this tweet.

Denying the rumours, Kim also refused to make much comment on the issue. "It's all rubbish. I don't really want to comment on such rubbish stories," she told Pinkvilla. Although Kim called the reports to be rubbish, she never completely denied having problems in her marriage in the tweets.

Earlier, it was reported that Ali has broken his seven years old marriage with Kim for another woman. "Ali left Kim as he got attracted to another woman. The irony is that when Ali met Kim, he was plump and not great-looking but now because he is in love, he has lost weight and looking great. But Kim is left with no money or financial security," DNA had quoted a source as saying.

"Right now, she is looking to establish her business in Mumbai to provide for herself financially. She is now a brand strategist and goes by the name Kimi Sharma. Kimi didn't just leave their home in Kenya behind, but her job as the CEO of Punjani's chain of hotels as well," the source added.