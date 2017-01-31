The sex tape Kim Kardashian made with then boyfriend Ray J was instrumental in catapulting her to stardom, and in a recent interview the rapper revealed that he just played a part in making her famous.

During an interview with Heat, Ray J was asked about Kardashian's obsession with fame, and he replied: "I only did my part [in making her famous]. As a man I tried to play my part in the situation. If you're intelligent you can read between the lines."

The sex tape was made in 2003 and it leaked online in 2007. Rumours doing the rounds at the time blamed Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner for leaking it to make her daughter famous.

Shortly after the sex tape was released, Kardashian signed a $5 million with Vivid Entertainment despite threatening to sue the company, and according to a new book called Kardashian Dynasty by Ian Halperin, it was all orchestrated by Jenner.

"A mutual friend of Kim and Paris [Hilton] had advised her that if she wanted to achieve fame, a sex tape would be the way to go," an adult industry source was quoted as saying in the book. "Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand."

Another friend of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said: "It was Kris who engineered the deal behind the scenes and was responsible for the tape seeing the light of day."

But according to a Vivid Entertainment representative, the sex tape was offered for sale by someone from outside Kardashain's circle. "A third party brought it to Vivid . . . [We] got in touch with the Kardashian family," the representative was quoted as saying in Kardashian Dynasty.