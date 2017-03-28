When one thinks of Mario Dedivanovic, reality star Kim Kardashian and her perfectly contoured face immediately comes to mind.

So when someone tells you that the talented make-up artist has advice for young girls, you can't help but think it is something to do with how to get the perfect look and contour like a pro isn't it? Strangely that is not what he said.

Dedivanovic was recently in London to attend the launch of Nip + Fab's new makeup line and gave out some fun tips to fans. One of these tips was the charm of going au naturale.

"I see people on social media putting layers and layers [of make-up] on their face. But it's not always necessary. Part of learning to contour is knowing when NOT to," the Daily Mirror quoted him as saying.

"You have to pay attention to your features. Just because something is a trend, it doesn't mean you have to do it."

While not following trends blindly might top Dedivanovic's list of Don'ts, he also spoke about what makes it to his list of Dos – one of them being curling your eyelashes. The 33-year-old specified that mascara is not really the first thing to grab; instead, he suggests that a nice curl can really brighten up your face.

Stressing the importance of blending, he said that this is one of the things people don't pay much attention too.

"Not blending well enough is one of the biggest contouring mistakes I see. Using a soft brush that doesn't pick up too much product is best to help you get that right," The Sun quoted Dedivanovic as saying.

Apart from Kardashian, he also often works with other celebrities like Naomi Harris, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Eva Longoria, Priyanka Chopra and Kate Bosworth to name a few.

Here are some of our favourite looks.

