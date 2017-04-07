Kim Kardashian unveiled new Kimojis on her site on Tuesday. And, the new 'butt pool float' is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Also read: Kim Kardashian admits 'surrogacy' is now her reality after unsuccessful surgery

What is this 'butt pool float'? It is a kind of flotation device specially designed to look like her famous derriere. The butt shaped pool float is currently available for pre-order. It will cost $98 plus extra shipping charge of $10.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also launched a range of other products from middle finger tie dye iPhone cases to bandanas to tie dye embroidered middle finger tee to black baseball cap with the phrase, "Still drunk from yesterday".

This new Kimoji Butt Pool Float has led to a hilarious moment at ITV's This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schoefield on Thursday's show. The anchor duo could not control their laughter after seeing the floating device in the shape of Kim's peachy derriere.

THE BUTT POOL FLOAT A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

On the morning show, Holly told her LA showbiz correspondent Sam Rubin: "I'm a bit scared to read this, the headline says: "Want to sit on Kim K's bum" – please explain!"

And, when the picture of the pool float appeared on screen, the ITV host was left in complete shock: "Oh my God! So it really is that!", before she burst into laughter alongside a stunned Phil.

Sam said: "It could hold three or four people. Purportedly those dimension match Kim's own backside."

? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2016 at 9:34am PDT

The floating device is the butt of all jokes in the internet. Check some responses here.

Fans can now purchase a pool floatie in the shape of Kim's derriere. https://t.co/8RU4UMLpNu — Z 92.3 (@z923killeen) April 7, 2017

There is a pool float in the shape of #KimKardashian's butt & you'll never guess where the cup holder is @absrdNEWS @NSFW_news — Dan-El Hennessy (@ADudeCalledDan) April 6, 2017

Ahhh what an age we live in... We now can float on kim Kardashian's butt... What a glorious age!! pic.twitter.com/WhpoRZwE6p — Abang Emcee (@mrfalliq) April 6, 2017

I don't even have a pool but I'm still trying to work out whether I can afford a #Kimoji butt pool float #necessities — Jacqueline Mey (@jmey01) April 6, 2017

I'm not saying I want this Kimoji Butt float, but I want this Kimoji Butt float. Will settle for a LIT float too.https://t.co/qFvkZQuDWg — Gemrick (@Gemrick) April 7, 2017