March just got hotter and Kim Kardashian is to be blamed. The reality star turned up the temperatures when she flaunted massive cleavage, curvy assets, and toned abs as she slipped into a number of stunning outfits for Vogue India's new issue.

Despite the backlash, one has to give it to the mother-of-three that she rocked the desi look. First, she slipped into a royal lehenga and now, Kim painted the town red when she draped a red hot saree for the issue.

Looking inspired from Priyanka Chopra's famous Bollywood song Desi Girl, Kim seduced the camera when she wrapped her curves with the Indian attire. According to Hindustan Times, the gorgeous red attire was courtesy Sabyasachi.

Styled by renowned stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kim could easily give Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt a run for their money.

Keeping the red tone, Kim flaunted her long legs in a regal high-waist full-length skirt, sleeveless choli and a floor-length jacket. She completed the impressive outfit, which will go in our wardrobes as a good option to consider for the next big Indian festival, with a pair of red pumps that have now become our wardrobe essential.

Kim also teased the cameras with the red-hot look, which undoubtedly is our favorite. Leaving little to the imagination, Kim donned a plunging red corset and topped it with a floor-length overcoat. The look was kept minimal with Kim sporting a few rings and a thigh length sheer footwear.

Although Kim looked impressive in every shot taken for the magazine, the diva caused a controversy for Vogue India due to her appearance. Indian readers slammed the magazine for choosing the international reality star as the cover person for the March issue.

Though the storm online, Vogue India is not new to the backlash. Last year, a similar backlash was seen when Kim's half-sister, Kendall Jenner adorned the pages of Vogue India's May issue.