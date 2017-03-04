Keeping Up With The Kardarshians star Kimberly Kardashian West aka Kim suffered wardrobe malfunction and nearly flashed her nipples while walking out of Leaving Craig's Restaurant in a bizarre pure black outfit on Friday night.

Kanye West's wife was wearing a suit-inspired single shoulder strip dress with a daring split up at the thigh section. A thick padded jacket and a pair of boots to fight the cold along with two simple necklaces completed her looks.

The new fashion statement from the mother of two came almost two weeks after she shared a strange weight loss technique with her Snapchat followers. In the video, Kim wore a huge sweat suit made up of a material similar to that of a bin bag. "Don just called me Missy Elliot 'cos I'm wearing a full sweat suit 'cos I have to lose an extra 7lbs," she told fans.

However, the outfit of Keeping Up With The Kardarshians star captured the attention for a wrong reason. As she stepped out of the restaurant, her long black gown nearly fell down and the crop top inside it failed to cover up her assets underneath it.

Kim Kardashian is not new to wardrobe malfunctions. She suffered several fashion faux pas, both on and off camera, due to her unfortunate wardrobe mishaps. Most of it ended up exposing more than what she really intended to show.

Last month, Kanye West's wife posted a photo of herself wearing a tight white t-shirt flaunting her bulky breast on official Instagram page. The image, which was captioned "New pics on my app," showed her left nipple sneaking out of the top.

Weekend vibes A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:45am PST