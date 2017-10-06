A lot has changed in Kim Kardashian's life and general outlook towards it, ever since she went through the Paris robbery disaster. The terrifying incident has left her shaken, and while Kim has changed her take on things that hold real value to her, the reality TV star hasn't been able to get over anxiety and paranoia.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we get to see Kim at her more vulnerable state – panic struck and stoked with fear on her Mexico vacation, wondering if it's safe for her to be there.

The 36-year-old mother of two is seen arriving at Punta Mita, Mexico for elder sister's birthday trip back in April. Yet within a rather short time, she starts worrying about the safety measures that have been ensured.

We see her worrying about how safe the group of 17 women is at the beachfront estate that they're putting up at. The house is owned by Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis, who also happens to be a family friend of theirs.

Kim calls him up, requesting him to speak to her for a minute and breaks down into sobs. She repeatedly mentions her anxiety and how much she regrets coming on the trip and asks Joe if it is safe for them.

She cries over the phone, saying: "I just have anxiety. Are you sure it's safe here?" Joe immediately responds assuring her that he had undergone the same fear. "Yeah, it's safe there — I promise you," he says. "Look, I went through the same thing — I promise you it's safe. I have my kids there. It's safe."

Kim then continues to explain the seemingly irrational fear, recounting the Paris incident. "Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst-case-scenario mode in my head," she spills.

"I was so excited to come on this trip, and I had no idea that I was going to end up feeling this way, but it hit me right as we were getting off the plane that all these people at the airport are going to see 17 or 18 girls with all of our Chanel bags and Louis Vuitton [things], and it just hit me."

"We are the biggest target ever," she adds. "I'm just like, why did I come, you know?"

Clearly, the star has been deeply shaken ever since the October 3, 2016, incident where she was robbed at gunpoint at No Address Hotel in Paris. The experience was traumatic, as was evident from her completely retreating from social media and her recent interview on the Ellen Show.

Kim admitted, "I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me." She concluded, saying: "I don't want to start crying, but I'm such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things."

Watch the full clip here:

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays, at 9 pm ET on E!.