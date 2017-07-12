Let's set things straight here: Kim Kardashian does not snort cocaine. The reality star made the clarification loud and clear. But why would she address the issue with so much fury?

The reality star had to clarify her stand on drug usage after a Twitter troll took things too far and accused the star of snorting cocaine between her routine Snapchat sessions. While the troll dropped the rumoured comment to showcase dislike against the mother of two, Kim did not let the accusation get buried among other tweets.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage in Gucci sheer bra

She addressed the false accusation and lashed out against the user, stopping the rumour from spreading further. The accuser, who goes by the Twitter handle Doireann, posted a screenshot of one of her Snapchat sessions wherein two lines were drawn on the table behind her.

The lines look similar to the cocaine lines drawn by drug users. The Twitter user captioned the picture: "Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy."

She said, "I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from Dylan's candy shop." The Kardashian was indeed spotted with daughter North at the candy shop a few hours before she began sharing videos on Snapchat.

She went on to share a video clarifying that it was merely a marble table and there were no drugs on the black stone furniture. After Kim responded to the post, the Twitter user went on to clarify that she meant it as a joke and things went out of proposition here.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Just a marble table ??? pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

Regretting it a lot haha — Doireann (@Doirs19) July 11, 2017

It really was a joke ? — Doireann (@Doirs19) July 11, 2017

Twitter trolls are not a new thing for celebrities, especially for Kim. The mother of two has been called out for several activities such as editing her photos and choosing racist ways to promote her new line of beauty products. However, the star has not left things pass her by silently, giving epic replies to accusations.