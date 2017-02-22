It looks like Kim Kardashian will never be able to put her sex tape scandal behind her. A new report claims that a new porn video of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has found its way online, and the content seems to be similar to her 2007 video.

According to The Mirror, the new video, obtained by another outlet, shows a woman appearing to be Kardashian showing off her cleavage in skimpy lingerie. But it appears that the video is the same one that came out in 2007. "It's not new — it's the same old tape," her representative told Daily Mail.

Kardashian has tried hard to distance herself from the sex tape she made with Ray J, but she admits that it was what led to her meteoric rise to stardom. "You know, I think that's how I was definitely introduced to the world," Kardashian once told Oprah Winfrey. "It was a negative way, so I felt like I really had to work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me."

During an interview with Heat, Kardashian's then-boyfriend Ray J was asked about her obsession with fame, and he said he did his part in making her famous. "As a man I tried to play my part in the situation. If you're intelligent you can read between the lines."

The sex tape was made in 2003 and it leaked online in 2007. Rumours doing the rounds at the time blamed Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner for leaking it to make her daughter famous.

Shortly after the sex tape was released, Kardashian signed a $5 million with Vivid Entertainment, despite threatening to sue the company, and according to a new book called Kardashian Dynasty by Ian Halperin, it was all orchestrated by Jenner.

"A mutual friend of Kim and Paris [Hilton] had advised her that if she wanted to achieve fame, a sex tape would be the way to go," an adult industry source was quoted as saying in the book. "Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand."