Days after a gang of thugs were arrested in connection with the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case, her detailed statement to police describing the whole incident has been leaked. The report gives a detailed analysis of what happened during the unfortunate night including what she was wearing while she was robbed.

As it happened

Published in a French newspaper, le JJD, Kim recalls the night of the incident. She reports that sister Kourtney and her assistant, Stephanie Shepard, headed out while she and her stylist decided to stay back. Kim went upstairs to finish some work when her attention was drawn to the noise at the door. She heard footsteps and knew someone was approaching her. She called out asking, "'Who's there?'" but got no response.

"I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up. The two men were hooded, one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with "Police" written on it. The one with the ski goggles snatched my BlackBerry, the one with the goggles measuring 1.70 m, thin, black pants, and black boots. The second individual, also European, was taller and stayed with the security guard," the report read.

She said the thug, with a strong French accent demanded her ring which was kept on the bedside table. The ring was reportedly worth 4 million dollars. "I told him that I didn't know (about the ring), he took out a gun and I showed him the ring. He pointed the weapon toward me. He takes the ring, he was wearing gloves. He asked me where the jewels and the money are," says the report.

They took Kim to the lobby. "I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. At this time, they strapped me with plastic cables and tape on my hands, then they taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub. I forgot to tell you that when they pushed me on the bed, they headed toward my handbag and they cleared everything," Kim's report said.

The robbers stole Kim's three gold necklaces, bracelets, jewels and rings. The reality star also lost a diamond necklace by Lauren Schwartz, another necklace with six little diamonds and a necklace with her son's name, 'Saint', embossed in diamonds. "I also had just a cross-shaped diamond, by Jacob, a watch by Rolex all in yellow gold and there were two rings in yellow gold," the report concluded.

Following the filing of the report, Kim returned to her family in her private plane. The incident has been included in the new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.