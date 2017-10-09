Among rumours of a triple baby boom and shots being fired at exes, the Kardashians have more news to share of their own. In the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reacts and resorts to tears as the reality TV stars gets upset over unflattering photos of herself, snapped by paparazzi.

Other than having a panic attack, Kim also revealed her struggles with body dismorphia — a mental illness involving obsessive focus on perceived flaws in appearance.

Kim opened up about going through the disorder for a really long period of time and also revealed how vulnerable she was to body-shamers after she read the entire social media backlash about what people labelled her "real body".

The 36-year-old was on a trip in Mexico for older sister Kourtney's birthday when these pictures were shot. Usually labelled the one with the most rocking body in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kim has always been seen as the confident one. And for good measure, too.

However, social media took to comparing her to Kourtney, 38, especially since she has three children and sported a much leaner frame, as opposed to what they believed were imperfections in Kim's body.

People claimed it looked "ruined" due to all the supposed plastic surgery, even though Kim has always denied getting any work done on her body. "Kim is crushed that people are being so mean to her about the cellulite on her butt," a source told Radar.co.uk.

"Kim was almost in tears, almost crying about how sadistic people are," they added. "Kim feels like she just gets abused over everything lately and it is depressing for her. She isn't used to being so hated."

The episode showed Kim's horror on full display as she found out how different her body looked in the pictures shot. "You take pictures and people just body-shame you," the star told the camera, adding: "It's like literally giving me body dysmorphia."

Later in the episode, friend Jonathan Cheban brought up "the elephant in the room" — the unflattering photos. Kim admitted, "I always have cellulite on one thigh, and I try and cover it."

Jonathan also mentioned how her body doesn't look like that and Kim spilled: "I was so upset, that's just not what I look like. It can really hurt your soul if you hear enough bad things about you."

She also went on to reveal that assumptions that she was comfortable in her own skin were not true. "I'm so insecure," she said. While the scenes were being aired, Kim opened up about her issues, including the anxiety, with the following tweet: