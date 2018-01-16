Kim Kardashian's 106 million Instagram followers have got a very NSFW treat from the busty reality star on Monday night.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, The Keeping up with the Kardashians star teased her followers with a topless photo while wishing 'good night."

The 37-year-old is seen protecting her modesty with a bedsheet while lying on the bed. This is not the first time that reality TV star posed naked in front of the camera.

A few days ago, the KUTWK star posed completely undressed in front of the camera. She is seen laying in an all-white bed, wearing nothing but a white thong while covering her bare chest only with hands.

good night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:26pm PST

She captioned it: "Rise & Grind." The photo has received around 3.6 million likes and more than 54 thousands comments.

Kim K's husband Kanye West released a record in 2016 — The Life Of Pablo — his seventh studio album. Recently the reality star was seen wearing a necklace which had metallic lettering reading: 'PABLO.'

Morning ☀️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 14, 2018 at 8:14am PST

The couple is currently expecting their third baby via surrogate. They already have a four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint.

Coincidentally, two of her sisters are also expecting at the same time. While Khloe is expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kylie is also expecting her first child with rapper beau Travis Scott.

However, Khloe Kardashian has officially confirmed her pregnancy news but Kylie has not revealed anything yet. But several reports have earlier quoted insiders confirming the news.