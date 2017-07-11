Kim Kardashian brought the shutterbugs to her attention during her recent outing. Turning the temperatures a notch higher, the reality star stepped out for a dinner date wearing nothing but a sheer Gucci bra under a black blazer.

Leaving little to the imagination, the 36-year-old flaunted her curves as the paparazzi flashes welcomed her to the restaurant. She paired the daring outfit with skin-tight velvet bottoms. The lacy lingerie attracts attention to a gold clasp in between that looked like it could let go of each side any moment.

Keeping eyes on her assets, the fashion entrepreneur, who just launched a new line of cosmetics, opted to ditch any kind of jewellery. She walked out with no earrings, no chains and just a band of diamonds on her hand. She let her shiny hair fall down her shoulder as she made her way to the restaurant.

The racy look was accompanied with a black formal handbag, a designer piece by Prada. She opted to wear a pair of PVC wedges, which look like from her husband Kanye West's Yeezy line. Sporting the de-glam look, Kim looks stunning and hot in the attire.

Kim was joined by friends Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck for the dinner date. Walking past the cameras, a mark on the mother of two's leg was evidently seen. Daily Mail reported that the mark was her psoriasis that she spoke about on one the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The reality star bravely revealed she had the autoimmune disease during one of the episodes.

Kim made the appearance hours after family member Rob Kardashian was slammed with a restraining order by Blac Chyna. After the couple separated earlier this year, things took a shocking turn when Rob's decided to indulge in revenge porn attracting yet another controversy home.

