Kim Kardashian was a vision in white at a fashion event in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star turned heads in a sheer white gown at Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the event, Kardashian took to her Twitter page to ask her fans their opinion on what she should wear to the event. "Glaming up for these fashion awards tonight. Should I go in something more chill or something really fancy? " she tweeted before revealing she'll be opting for the Givenchy number.

What we do at restaurants before everyone arrives. BTS @mertalas A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

After the fashion event, the reality star headed to Mr Chow, a celeb hotspot, and shortly after reports emerged that she was attacked outside the restaurant.

According to an E! News source, a passerby bumped into Kardashian and photos show her looking visibly shaken.

She tweeted shortly after, "So @JonathanCheban just called me & asked if I was ok & read online I was attacked outside of Mr. Chow. Totally not true! Such weird rumors."

"A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he's ok!" she added.