Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are planning to expand their family and it is for daughter North West, as the four-year-old is reportedly begging her parents for a little sister.

The duo welcomed their second child in December 2015. Although their daughter loves to play with her brother Saint West, an industry insider claimed that she is missing the presence of a little sister in her life.

"North loves being a big sister to Saint and can't wait for another sibling. North has been begging her mom for another sister since before Saint was born and is hoping that the surrogate provides just that, a baby sister," a source told Hollywood Life.

The insider also claimed that the television personality always wanted a big family and she knows about sisterhood very well. But since both her pregnancies were highly risky, it will be too dangerous for her to conceive again.

So Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the 40-year-old rapper hired a surrogate. They paid her US$ 113,000 for giving them their next baby. The couple could welcome their third child in the near future.

"Kim has been extra careful explaining to young North the miracle of birth and their special plans to grow their family. Kim and Kanye even gave a special name to the surrogate mommy calling her their 'Angel Carrier,' which makes things easier for North to understand. It is all new experience for super excited North who can't wait to meet the new addition to the West family," the insider added.