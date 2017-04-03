Kim Kardashian will have to opt for surrogacy after a surgery to repair a hole in her uterus failed to yield the desired result.

Kim revealed she was ready to have more kids in last week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Also read: Kim Kardashian ready to take 'risk' to get pregnant again?

In a new episode of KUWTK, the reality star opened up about the struggles she went through during her pregnancies with North and Saint. Even after that, Kim expressed her desire to have another child.

The 36 -year-old star admitted in the latest episode of their family reality show that she underwent a surgery. But she suffered complications as the procedure proved to be unsuccessful.

The mother-of-two explained:"I'd just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that's safe. And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn't here."

While Kim's mother Kris Jenner quipped, "I'm not sure it's worth it. I'd very much like Kim to have another baby. But I'm worried about Kim having another baby," Kim continued: "Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle. I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me to conceive again myself."

Swish A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

She further added, "This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen."

However, the surgery did not go well. During a conversation with her close pal Jonathan Cheban, she revealed, "I can't carry anymore kids ... it's the worst. It's not going to be happy for me.. I had a full break down ... I give up."

No matter what it takes, Kim will find a way! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/20jpqTpUl0 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 3, 2017

Then she explained her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian: "After everything I went through, the surgery and it wasn't successful and didn't do anything. Kanye was really nervous about the surgery ... but I know he would want to have more kids.

"I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me. Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with. I'm definitely leaning towards I want to try [surrogacy]."

"After talking to Kanye ... I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it's my reality," Kim said in her interview.