Kim Kardashian West is full of surprises. And baring it out in the open. Known for their rocking hot bodies and impeccable sense of style, the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows how to stand out in a crowd, if not anything else. And this is probably why Kim K chose to enjoy the last few days of summer in the most fashionably chic way.

From an all revealing bikini bottom to a see-through cold shoulder top – there's nothing Kim K cannot pull off, clearly. And now with the promos of the upcoming 10th anniversary season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians out, we can only speculate whether this newly-found fierceness is going to be a theme for the 14th season.

On Tuesday Kim hit the beach, flaunting the most Kardashian-esque aesthetics you could ever imagine. Wearing one of the most revealing bikini bottoms she ever has, the skimpy black triangle top was teamed with a matching black g-string thong, which was perfect to show off her abs and assets in the water. She was accompanied by her assistant slash BFF Stephanie Shephard while the duo lounged by the water.

But that wasn't all, as Kim took to her Instagram to share a bit 'more', if you will. Clad in a chic see-through black cold shoulder top, Kim pulled off the classic distressed vibe and added her own signature sass to it too. Trust the Kardashians to passively throw shade at the slightest whiff of people chastising them.

Talking about her most outrageous fashion choices, that too in the month of September alone, we cannot forget fashion week. Kim K stepped out in a similar bikini bottom thong, but this time she layered it with see-through black leggings on top, along with a black tube and a blazer. The silver hair she has been sporting only added to the 'don't mess with me' vibe she was clearly going for.

The poolside photos might seem like a repeat of last years' series of them on the same occasion, but there's no denying that it has only turned better this time. Love it or hate it, Kim has laid down the simplest rule of all – there's nothing like pushing it too far when it comes to being a Kardashian.