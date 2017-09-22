North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has issued a vitriolic diatribe against US President Donald Trump who he described as a dotard who is hard of hearing. Kims menacing threats came in response to the Republicans speech at the UN on 19 September, where he threatened to totally destroy Pyongyang.
Kim Jong-un vows to make mentally deranged Trump pay dearly for UN speech
- September 22, 2017 12:10 IST
