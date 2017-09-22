Kim Jong-un vows to make mentally deranged Trump pay dearly for UN speech Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has issued a vitriolic diatribe against US President Donald Trump who he described as a dotard who is hard of hearing. Kims menacing threats came in response to the Republicans speech at the UN on 19 September, where he threatened to totally destroy Pyongyang.