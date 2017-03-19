Kim Jong-un oversees North Koreas high-thrust rocket engine test

  • March 19, 2017 16:59 IST
    By Reuters
North Korea has tested a new high-thrust rocket engine. Leader Kim Jong-un personally monitored the test calling it a new birth of North Korea’s rocket industry. The rocket engine could be used for long-range missiles. Recently, the U.S. and China agreed to persuade North Korea to move away from its weapons programmes.
