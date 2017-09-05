US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, slammed the North Korean regime for its sixth and the latest nuclear test, saying the rogue leader, Kim Jong-un is begging for war. Speaking at a Security Council on Monday (4 September), she urged the 15-member group to adopt the strongest possible measures to deter him.
Kim Jong-un is begging for war and his actions are not defensive, US ambassador to UN says
US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, slammed the North Korean regime for its sixth and the latest nuclear test, saying the rogue leader, Kim Jong-un is begging for war. Speaking at a Security Council on Monday (4 September), she urged the 15-member group to adopt the strongest possible measures to deter him.
- September 5, 2017 11:16 IST
-