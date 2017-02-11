Kim Hyun Joong, a South Korean singer/actor, who is popularly known for his role of Yoon Ji-hoo in KBS drama Boys Over Flowers, completed his military service of two years on Saturday, February 11.

Over 1,500 fans of the Playful Kiss star gathered together with posters and sign boards to welcome their favourite celebrity, who has been serving in the army since 2015. He was recruited in the Goyang city of Gyeonggi-do province.

The main rapper and leader of boyband SS501 was overwhelmed by his followers' love and support. He thanked them for reaching out to welcome him despite the cold weather. "I felt a lot while in the army, and I was relieved of my duty feeling like it is time for me to begin anew, with the second half of my life," he added.

While interacting with the reporters, the young Korean heartthrob even talked about how the military enlistment helped him become a stronger person, both mentally and physically.

"In truth, I'm still very worried and fearful about things, but in the army, I thought of ways to combat what I'm going through and vowed that I would, so I hope that fans will trust me and watch over me," Soompi quoted the actor.

When asked him about his future plans, Kim Hyun Joong revealed that the first thing he wants to do is to meet his parents and greet them formally. According to him, he cannot provide any details about his professional activities. "But I think I will greet fans soon," he informed.

The Break Down singer even opened up about the military enlistment of JYJ member Junsu and BIGBANG singer T.O.P. and said, "I hope [they] have strength and fulfil their military duty well."

However, the 30-year-old actor did not speak about his legal dispute with his former girlfriend Miss Choi. So his admirers will have to wait a little longer to find out whether he will settle the case outside the court room or continue to fight for justice.