Goblin actor Gong Yoo has been in news for all the wrong reasons. Actors Shin Ha Kyun and Kim Go Eun ended their relationship and reports claim that Yoo is responsible for their breakup.

Speculations were rife that Yoo and his Goblin co-star Go Eun's closeness is the reason why the couple ended their relationship. Yoo and Go Eun were linked several times last year.

The lead actors of Goblin came close to each other during the shooting of the TV drama series. However, a source from Go Eun's agency said that the reports are fabricated and she broke up due to her schedule.

"There are suspicions about her relationship with Gong Yoo, but it's not true. They just worked together through a drama. Her breakup with Shin Ha Kyun was because of her schedule and not because of someone else," the source said.

Even Yoo's agency responded to the rumours and said that nothing happened between the actors. "Creating rumours about things that are not true and things that did not happen like this and that. Who is scribbling so preposterously? There's no truth, but there are rumours. And a lot of it," president of Yoo's agency posted on Instagram.

Ha Kyun and Go Eun called it quits after dating for less than a year. They made their relationship official in August last year, but in March they announced their breakup.

"They grew apart due to their busy schedules and broke up amicably in February. But they remain as good friends and colleagues," their agency said in a statement.