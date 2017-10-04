It's been two decades since the first episode of Sex and the City aired on television. Now, after six seasons and two movies, the fans of the series want Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes coming together for the third instalment of the Sex and the City movie.

While everything was in place and the production was soon to start, the producers, all of a sudden, have announced that the project has been shelved. Rumours indicated actress Kim Cattrall who plays Samantha character was to be blamed. As speculations starting doing the rounds, Cattrall felt that it was time to put an end to them.

"Usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, 'are you available?' and you say 'yes' and here's the job and you say 'yes but thank you very much but I'm sort of over here right now but thank you very much' and that person turns to you and they say 'that's great, good luck to you, I wish you the best," she told Daily Mail TV for their ITV series Life Stories.

Cattrall then said: "That's not what happened here, this is, it feels like a toxic relationship," adding, "The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."

Further disappointing fans, the actress confirmed that she will never return to play her trademark publicist role in the future. "Me playing her, that I can assure you will never happen. For me it's over, it's over with no regrets."

The actress also addressed her issues with Sarah Jessica Parker stating, "I just wish that Sarah (Jessica Parker) had been nicer. Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer, she could have in some way. I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

Explaining her stand, Cattral shared, "'I'm at a point in my life where I am making decisions that make me happy and going backwards in life doesn't make me happy. Going forward that's how I feel, I'm on the front foot, not my backfoot."

Regarding the ongoing issues, she made her stand clear that she was not interested in doing the third part in the first place. She also called out her co-stars branding her relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis as toxic.

"They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don't see them," she said.

"The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over. I've moved on, this is what my sixties are about, they're about me making decisions for me, not my career, for me. And that feels fricking fantastic. But everything comes to an end and in closing one door another door opens and that door has been waiting for a long time," she explained.

As the news that Sex and the City 3 was shelved hit headlines, the cast took to social media to express their disappointment. Parker tweeted confirming the news. "We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story."

Though she did not give the reason for the shelving the project, actor Willie Garson retweeted a Daily Mail article claiming that it was because of Cattrall's demands that the project was shelved, sparking the rumours further.