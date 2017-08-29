Gunther (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is the worlds deadliest assassin, which is way a team of younger hitmen and hitwomen are trying to take him out of the picture for good. This latest from Arnie blends action and comedy in a mockumentary from Saturday Night Live alumni Taran Killam.
Killing Gunther - Trailer 1
Gunther (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is the worlds deadliest assassin, which is way a team of younger hitmen and hitwomen are trying to take him out of the picture for good. This latest from Arnie blends action and comedy in a mockumentary from Saturday Night Live alumni Taran Killam.
- August 29, 2017 14:37 IST
-