A man in Goa died while trying to take a selfie, making it the seventh instance of selfie-related death in India in 2017 alone! In almost all the other cases, people have died because their attention was diverted from the approaching danger as they tried to pose for the best selfshot in the surroundings.

Also read: The Selfie Assassin: Woman suspected of killing Kim Jong-nam poses in same 'LOL' t-shirt she wore during his 'murder'

Konkan Railway Police inspector Harish Madkaikar was quoted by news agencies as saying: "Sachin Kundaikar, who was standing on a railway track at Daoji village, was killed when he was hit by a speeding train." The incident took place in Karmali on Sunday, March 5.

Here are where the other six instances of seelfie deaths took place:

1. A 21-year-old boy named S Gunasekaran died in Coimbatore while trying to click a selfie with a train in the early hours of January 1. He was returning home after the New Year celebrations.

2. An 18-year-old girl named Ashana Bhandari fell into the Alaknanda River on January 13 while trying to take a selfie near the Koteshwar Temple in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. She had gone there on a trip with her friends.

3. A second-year college student was killed on the railway tracks in Chandrakona Road in West Midnapur district of West Bengal while trying to click a selfie in front of a train. This happened on January 14, 2017. He died on the spot after being hit by the train.

4. Teenagers Yash Kumar and Shubham were crushed between two trains coming from opposite on railway tracks near Anand Vihar in Delhi. They and a few other friends had pooled in money and rented a DSLR camera, with which they planned to take photos, puportedly for a modelling portfolio. They wanted to keep the approaching trains as backgrounds in the photos.

5. A 22-year-old named Gaurav Sahni was killed near Dhuri Lines in Ludhiana, Punjab, on January 25, 2017. He was mowed down a train while trying to take a selfie. He had gone with his friend to check on some property, but the selfie on the railway tracks cost him his life.

6. Another 22-year-old college student named Muneer Ahmed fell into a 50-metre-deep ravine and died while trying to take a selfie near Kolukhet on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road in Uttarakhand on February 5.