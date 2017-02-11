Kilauea fire hose lava continues to flow into ocean

  • February 11, 2017 21:14 IST
    By Reuters
Kilauea fire hose lava continues to flow into ocean Close
Hawaiis Kilauea Volcano continues to pour lava into the Pacific Ocean. The lava flow reappeared after drying up at the end of January.
loading image
IBT TV
Bloodied brides protest Lebanese rape law
Most popular