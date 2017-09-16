Ever since the news of Sunil Grover coming up with a new show has surfaced, fans are eager to know more about the show, its cast and other details.

According to the Times of India, Sunil's comeback show will have Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra in key roles. It is known that all the actors-comedians had worked together in The Kapil Sharma Show until the unfortunate mid-air fight between Kapil and Sunil that resulted in Sunil, Ali and Sugandha taking the exit route. Kiku was the only team member of Kapil's show, who remained loyal to the host of the show.

Here's what you need to know about Sunil Grover's new show

However, with The Kapil Sharma Show taking a temporary break, Kiku has now joined hands with Sunil. But, we wonder what will happen to The Kapil Sharma Show, considering that there was news that Kapil was set to resume shoot from October onwards. Does it mean that Kiku has quit the comedy show? If that is the case, The Kapil Sharma Show will be left with none of the key members except for Chandan Prabhakar and Kapil himself.

Nevertheless, the news of Sunil's comeback show along with the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show, except for the host, will surely create waves among his fans, who missed him on the small screen.

The yet-to-be-titled show is a non-fictional one and is at the development stage. "It is in a very nascent stage. But the channel for sure is bringing a non-fiction project with Sunil Grover. The concept and idea are still at the discussion stage but it will obviously be a comic series," a source told Tellychakkar.com.

It would be a comic show and would be based on the lines of Pink Panther, a Times of India report said.