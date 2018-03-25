The most anticipated night for children—2018 Kids' Choice Awards—was held Saturday, March 24, in Inglewood, California. Hosted by WWE superstar John Cena, the star-studded night witnessed a slew of celebs like Heidi Klum, Yara Shahidi, Grant Gustin, Candace Cameron Bure, Kat Graham and Parker Bates.
Stars like Ben Affleck, Dwayne Johnson, Millie Bobby Brown were nominated for the Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards.
Take a look at the complete winners' list here.
Favorite Movie
WINNER: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Beauty and the Beast
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Pitch Perfect 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Greatest Showman
Wonder Woman
Favorite Movie Actor
WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy's Home 2)
Favorite Movie Actress
WINNER: Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Favorite Animated Movie
WINNER: Coco
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
Despicable Me 3
Ferdinand
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Emoji Movie
The Lego Batman Movie
Favorite Music Group
WINNER: Fifth Harmony
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Artist
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Ed Sheeran
Luis Fonsi
Kendrick Lamar
Favorite Female Artist
WINNER: Demi Lovato
Beyoncé
Katy Perry
P!NK
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
WINNER: Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
I'm The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
It Ain't Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
That's What I Like – Bruno Mars
Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Favorite Breakout Artist
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Alessia Cara
Cardi B
Harry Styles
Khalid
Noah Cyrus
Favorite Global Music Star
WINNER: BTS (Asia)
Black Coffee (Africa)
Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
Maluma (South America)
Taylor Swift (North America)
The Vamps (UK)
Zara Larsson (Europe)
Favorite TV Show
WINNER: Stranger Things
Fuller House
Henry Danger
K.C. Undercover
Saban's Power Rangers Ninja Steel
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
The Thundermans
Favorite Cartoon
WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Loud House
The Simpsons
Favorite TV Actor
WINNER: Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)
Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Steel)
Favorite TV Actress
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
Favorite Video Game
WINNER: Just Dance 2018
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft: Java Edition
Star Wars Battlefront II
Super Mario Odyssey
Favorite Funny YouTube Creator
WINNER: Liza Koshy
Alex Wassabi
DanTDM
Dude Perfect
Markiplier
Miranda Sings
Favorite Musical YouTube Creator
WINNER: JoJo Siwa
Ayo & Teo
Jack & Jack
Jacob Sartorius
Johnny Orlando
Why Don't We
Favorite Instagram Pet
WINNER: Jiffpom
itsDougthePug
Juniperfoxx
Nala_Cat
Realdiddykong
RealGrumpyCat