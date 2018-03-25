Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards
(L-R) Josh Brener, John Cena, Omar Benson Miller, Kat Graham (F), Ben Schwartz, and Brandon Mychal Smith attend Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California.Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

The most anticipated night for children—2018 Kids' Choice Awards—was held Saturday, March 24, in Inglewood, California. Hosted by WWE superstar John Cena, the star-studded night witnessed a slew of celebs like Heidi Klum, Yara Shahidi, Grant Gustin, Candace Cameron Bure, Kat Graham and Parker Bates.

Stars like Ben Affleck, Dwayne Johnson, Millie Bobby Brown were nominated for the Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards.

Take a look at the complete winners' list here.

Favorite Movie

WINNER: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Beauty and the Beast
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Pitch Perfect 3
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Greatest Showman
Wonder Woman

Favorite Movie Actor

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy's Home 2)

Favorite Movie Actress

WINNER: Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)
Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)

Favorite Animated Movie

WINNER: Coco

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
Despicable Me 3
Ferdinand
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Emoji Movie
The Lego Batman Movie

Favorite Music Group

WINNER: Fifth Harmony

Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Artist

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Ed Sheeran
Luis Fonsi
Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Female Artist

WINNER: Demi Lovato

Beyoncé
Katy Perry
P!NK
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

WINNER: Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
I'm The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
It Ain't Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
That's What I Like – Bruno Mars
Thunder – Imagine Dragons

Favorite Breakout Artist

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Alessia Cara

Cardi B

Harry Styles
Khalid
Noah Cyrus

Favorite Global Music Star

WINNER: BTS (Asia)

Black Coffee (Africa)
Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)
Maluma (South America)
Taylor Swift (North America)
The Vamps (UK)
Zara Larsson (Europe)

Favorite TV Show

WINNER: Stranger Things

Fuller House
Henry Danger
K.C. Undercover
Saban's Power Rangers Ninja Steel
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
The Thundermans

Favorite Cartoon

WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Loud House
The Simpsons

Favorite TV Actor

WINNER: Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)

Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Steel)

Favorite TV Actress

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

Favorite Video Game

WINNER: Just Dance 2018

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft: Java Edition
Star Wars Battlefront II
Super Mario Odyssey

Favorite Funny YouTube Creator

WINNER: Liza Koshy

Alex Wassabi
DanTDM
Dude Perfect
Markiplier
Miranda Sings

Favorite Musical YouTube Creator

WINNER: JoJo Siwa

Ayo & Teo
Jack & Jack
Jacob Sartorius
Johnny Orlando
Why Don't We

Favorite Instagram Pet

WINNER: Jiffpom

itsDougthePug
Juniperfoxx
Nala_Cat
Realdiddykong
RealGrumpyCat