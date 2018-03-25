The most anticipated night for children—2018 Kids' Choice Awards—was held Saturday, March 24, in Inglewood, California. Hosted by WWE superstar John Cena, the star-studded night witnessed a slew of celebs like Heidi Klum, Yara Shahidi, Grant Gustin, Candace Cameron Bure, Kat Graham and Parker Bates.

Stars like Ben Affleck, Dwayne Johnson, Millie Bobby Brown were nominated for the Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards.

Take a look at the complete winners' list here.

Favorite Movie

WINNER: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Beauty and the Beast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Pitch Perfect 3

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The Greatest Showman

Wonder Woman

Favorite Movie Actor

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Ben Affleck (Batman, Justice League)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Ragnarok)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)

Kevin Hart (Moose Finbar, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Will Ferrell (Brad, Daddy's Home 2)

Favorite Movie Actress

WINNER: Zendaya (Anne Wheeler, The Greatest Showman & Michelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Anna Kendrick (Beca, Pitch Perfect 3)

Daisy Ridley (Rey, Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Emma Watson (Belle, Beauty and the Beast)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman & Justice League)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)

Favorite Animated Movie

WINNER: Coco

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Cars 3

Despicable Me 3

Ferdinand

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Emoji Movie

The Lego Batman Movie

Favorite Music Group

WINNER: Fifth Harmony

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Artist

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Ed Sheeran

Luis Fonsi

Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Female Artist

WINNER: Demi Lovato

Beyoncé

Katy Perry

P!NK

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

WINNER: Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

Despacito (Remix) – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

I'm The One – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

It Ain't Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

That's What I Like – Bruno Mars

Thunder – Imagine Dragons

Favorite Breakout Artist

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Alessia Cara

Cardi B

Harry Styles

Khalid

Noah Cyrus

Favorite Global Music Star

WINNER: BTS (Asia)

Black Coffee (Africa)

Lorde (Australia/New Zealand)

Maluma (South America)

Taylor Swift (North America)

The Vamps (UK)

Zara Larsson (Europe)

Favorite TV Show

WINNER: Stranger Things

Fuller House

Henry Danger

K.C. Undercover

Saban's Power Rangers Ninja Steel

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

The Thundermans

Favorite Cartoon

WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Loud House

The Simpsons

Favorite TV Actor

WINNER: Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger)

Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ninja Steel Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Steel)

Favorite TV Actress

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans)

Lizzy Greene (Dawn Harper, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

Favorite Video Game

WINNER: Just Dance 2018

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Minecraft: Java Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II

Super Mario Odyssey

Favorite Funny YouTube Creator

WINNER: Liza Koshy

Alex Wassabi

DanTDM

Dude Perfect

Markiplier

Miranda Sings

Favorite Musical YouTube Creator

WINNER: JoJo Siwa

Ayo & Teo

Jack & Jack

Jacob Sartorius

Johnny Orlando

Why Don't We

Favorite Instagram Pet

WINNER: Jiffpom

itsDougthePug

Juniperfoxx

Nala_Cat

Realdiddykong

RealGrumpyCat