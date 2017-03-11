The annual Kids' Choice Awards is back and this year, it is going to be green and gooey. Nickelodeon's award show is set to premiere on Saturday, March 11.

The two-hour awards night has a list of new additions. From a tunnel of slime that will bring artists on stage to stars sliding down a giant slide and podiums that will shoot confetti and blow orange smoke, this year the awards night has all kinds of new sliming techniques.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, it is also the first time in 30 years that kids have been a part of the sets and scenery of the awards show. "Kids and the element of surprise are always key factors in designing the Kids' Choice Awards sets," said executive producer Jay Schmalholz.

"This year, we are incorporating many new surprises, including conveyer belts, new dance moves, slime fountains, slides and other top secrets we can't reveal. What sets this show apart from others is that we are able to make the set a gigantic play space for kids by tapping into their imagination," he added.

One of the many things to watch out for this year is a living set. Real kids come together to form a tower and will be part of performances and special moments, Jay adds. The night will also see Camila Cabello's live performance.

Apart from that, the awards night has a few other surprises in store. According to Comicbookmovie.com, the awards night will also showcase three new trailers -- Wonder Woman, Transformers: The Last Knight and Power Rangers. The website attributes the news to the Kids' Choice Awards trailer released by Nickelodeon.

Superheroes like Henry Cavill, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Evans, and Ben Affleck have been nominated for Favourite Movie Actor and Actress categories. Fifth Harmony, The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, OneRepublic, Pentatonix, and Twenty One Pilots have been nominated for Favourite Music Group.

This year, wrestling legend John Cena will be seen hosting the awards night. Are you ready to catch all the action?

When: March 11 Where to watch Kids' Choice Awards: Nickelodeon What time does it air: The red carpet begins at 6 pm ET and ceremony starts at 8 pm ET. Where to watch/stream Kids' Choice Awards online: You can stream the awards show live online here.

Kids' Choice Awards airs in India 12 hours after the US premiere -- 7 pm on March 12, only on Nick HD+.